Gemini Ganesan’s centenary birth anniversary: Dulquer Salmaan posts tribute

Dulquer had played the role of the legendary actor in the super-hit Savitri biopic ‘Mahanati’

On the centenary birth anniversary of the legendary movie icon Gemini Ganesan, actor Dulquer Salmaan posted a tribute to him on social media. Ganesan was born on 17 November 1920.

Dulquer, who had played Gemini Ganesan in the super-hit Savitri biopic Mahanati / Nadigaiyar Thilagam, wrote, “Though I could never match his charm, looks or acting skills, I consider it a privilege and honour to have been able to play the role of Gemini Ganeshan on screen. Apart from leaving a legacy that has inspired a generation of movie lovers, he had a larger-than-life personality that today is the stuff of legend. Here’s remembering the one and only Gemini Ganesan on his centennial birth anniversary.”

The biopic starred Keerthy Suresh (who won the National Award) in the role of Savithri, and was directed by Nag Ashwin. Dulquer won numerous awards for his portrayal of the ‘Kadhal Mannan.’

Considered one of all the all-time greats of Tamil cinema along with the likes of MG Ramachandran and Sivaji Ganesan, Gemini Ganesan made his debut with Miss Malini in 1947. His breakthrough role as a lead actor came in Manam Pola Mangalyam (1953), directed by P. Pullaiah, that also featured Savithri as the female lead.

A recipient of the Padma Shri in 1971, Ganesan’s career spanned over five decades, and more than 200 films. He passed away at his residence in Chennai on 22 March 2005, at the age of 84.