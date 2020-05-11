Entertainment

Model Poonam Pandey booked for violating lockdown norms

An FIR was registered against Ms. Pandey and a person accompanying her by the Marine Drive Police

Model-cum-actress Poonam Pandey was on Sunday booked by Mumbai Police for violating the coronvirus-induced lockdown norms, an official said.

An FIR was registered against Ms. Pandey and a person accompanying her by the Marine Drive Police.

She was found roaming in her high-end car at Marine Drive without any reason, he said.

“A case has been registered against Ms. Pandey and Sam Ahmad Bombay (46) under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) and 188 (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the National Disaster Act,” senior police inspector Mrityunjay Hiremath told PTI.

May 11, 2020

