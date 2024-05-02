GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Goren Bridge: Bringing it home

May 02, 2024 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST

Bob Jones

Today’s deal is from a recent tournament in Australia. South was young Australian star James Coutts. This was a delicate auction to an aggressive game, but it gave Coutts a chance to strut his stuff. East won the opening club lead and continued with another club. Coutts ruffed in dummy and led a spade to his ace. East had very long clubs so Coutts reasoned that West was likely to have length in hearts. Coutts led a low heart and inserted dummy’s nine when West played low. That won, but East’s discard was a blow. Coutts led a spade to his king and continued with the queen of spades. Coutts led his last club and discarded a spade from dummy when West ruffed with the seven. Having no black cards left. West shifted to a diamond, picking up the queen for declarer. Coutts cashed three diamonds ending in dummy. This was the position:

Coutts led dummy’s spade and ruffed it with the queen of hearts! West could do no better than to overruff and lead away from his jack of hearts. Beautifully played!

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / Goren Bridge / entertainment (general) / games

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.