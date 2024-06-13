The Sunday Crossword No. 3311

Across

1 Charts showing me origins of shipping forecast areas: peril at sea (6,4)

6 Ceremony, ponderous pronouncement crashes pips regularly (4)

9 Bloody bell sounded by Spooner lookalike (4,6)

10 Fish eaten by Martha Kearney (4)

12 See 20d

16 Marian welcomes Tara’s tip, one that’s out of this world (7)

17 Bohemian radio’s dead air (4-3)

18 Intros to Loose Ends interrupting journalists: they rise in irritation (7)

20 Fashionable panellist on the radio, one putting you in stitches? (7)

21 Mysteries arisen: bears with start of Things Fell Apart? (5-7)

24 Award describing second letter from Soul Music producer(4)

25 Powerful man alongside Nick Robinson at the start and end, dancing about? (10)

27 Check third character in Just One Thing’s heading off (4)

28 Artist had yarn with owl, taking part in Ramblings (4,6)

Down

1 For starters, Roger Allam didn’t attend ...____! (4)

2 Start with the French on In Our Time (4)

3 One drawn in by last two pieces in The Skewer, getting attention (3)

4 Vehicle’s comics; genial Evans at centre (7)

5 Before concluding parts of episode, Reardon (Ed) got smart (7)

7 Crawling about salon with flour (2,3,5)

8 Hosts, quietly bitter ones (10)

11 Mum, child rattle container (5,3)

13 Herc’s head, aviation firm that’s slim (8)

14 A politician greeting Webb finally promises — on the waves — to become grounded? (10)

15 Caught by Jake Yapp’s second character: rock out and amuse (5,1,4)

19 Fry rank chicken? (7)

20/12 Show what hapless crossword setter admitted (2,5,1,6,1,4)

22 Initially, Everyman’s trusting Claudia Hammond to make impression (4)

23 Brian Aldridge, somewhat obsessive (4)

26Woman’s Hour, yes, covered one who laughs (3)

Crossword Solution No. 3310