Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends the ‘Megalopolis’ red carpet

Indian star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her Cannes red carpet appearance this time around at the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis.

The actor wore a spectacular Falguni Shane Peacock dress as she arrived to the event, and posed for the media and fans. Earlier, videos of the star, along with her daughter Aaradhya, getting a grand welcome at the French Riviera went viral online.

Aishwarya is a regular at the Cannes film festival, since she first made her red carpet debut wearing a Neeta Lulla saree in 2002 for the premiere of her film Devdas, along with Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Last year, she attended the premiere of Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford’s fifth Indiana Jones movie The Dial of Destiny, wearing a lightweight aluminium detailed gown. The Jeans star has regularly represented L’Oreal Paris at the event as one of their brand ambassadors.

Other Indian actors such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Shobita Dhulipala, Jacqueline Fernandes and Kiara Advani are also expected to make their appearance at Cannes 2024 during the course of the festival.

On the film front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan films, which were a grand success.