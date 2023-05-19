HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in silver Sophie Couture gown

A regular at Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the premiere of Harrison Ford’s ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ on Thursday

May 19, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

PTI
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ | Photo Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan kept her date with the Cannes Film Festival as she turned heads at the movie gala in a shimmery outfit.

A regular at the iconic festival, Aishwarya attended the premiere of Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford's fifth Indiana Jones movie The Dial of Destinyon Thursday.

ALSO READ
Cannes 2023: ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ swings into action; Harrison Ford honoured before joyous festivalgoers

The 49-year-old actor wore a lightweight aluminium detailed gown with a signature cinched corset and an embellished hood. She later posed for the shutterbugs.

According to the label's official Instagram page, the outfit is a part of the Cannes Capsule Collection.

ALSO READ
Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan revives retro vibes with fusion drape on Day 2

Aishwarya, who has been attending the Cannes Film Festival for the past many years, arrived at the French Riviera with daughter Aradhaya Bachchan earlier this week.

On the work front, the actor was most recently seen in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's two-part epic Ponniyin Selvan.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / World cinema / Cannes Film Festival

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.