West Bengal

Now “shoot the traitors” slogan raised at BJP rally

Hooghly Lok Sabha MP Locket Chatterjee with Yuva Morcha activists in Kolkata. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

 

A day after the BJP raised strong objections to the slogan “Bengal ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro….” (shoot the traitors of Bengal) at a Trinamool Congress rally in Kolkata, a similar slogan was raised at a rally organised by the party at Chandanagar in Hooghly district on Wednesday. Senior leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Hooghly Lok Sabha MP Locket Chatterjee were present. The local BJP leader who was seen raising the slogan later defended it by saying the slogan was for the army to shoot those who are involved in anti-national activities. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh took a swipe at the BJP and said the party should practise what it preaches.

Over the past couple of days, violence has been reported in Kolkata and Purba Medinipur when supporters of the two parties had clashed during political events organised by the BJP.

Political observers feel that aggressive sloganeering should not be encouraged and higher ups in both the parties should urge supporters to refrain from such slogans.

