BJP denounces “shoot the traitors slogan” in TMC Kolkata rally

Such comments could have been avoided, say Trinamool leaders

Clashes erupted between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Purba Medinipur district on Tuesday, while slogans of “Bengal ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro….” (shoot the traitors of Bengal) were raised from a rally of the TMC in Kolkata.

Videos shared on social media and aired by local television channels showed the TMC supporters raising the slogans triggering a strong reaction from the BJP leadership which called it “unfortunate and condemnable”.

“Is this the culture of Bengal… This is unfortunate and condemnable,” BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said. The TMC leadership said such comments could have been avoided. It had called the rally a day after the BJP held one from Tollygunje to Gariahat on Monday. Violence between the two parties had erupted at the rally on Monday also.

Interestingly, the BJP supporters had raised similar slogans (shoot the traitors) on route to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Kolkata in March 2020.

Earlier in the day, clashes broke out in the rally ex-TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari took out in Khejuri in Purba Medinipur district. The BJP supporters claimed that that they were attacked by the TMC supporters with crude bombs and weapons when they were on their way to attend the rally. The BJP supporters chased those who attacked them. Later in the day, Mr. Adhikari warned of sustained protests if the police do not act against those responsible.

The BJP leader said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will have to contest at one place and not two. “You will have to contest from Nandigram. I will ensure that you are defeated.” On Monday, Ms. Banerjee said she will contest from Nandigram but will not do injustice to Bhawanipur, the constituency in Kolkata where she contested from in 2016.

Political violence claimed one more life at Gangarampur in South Dinajpur district. The person killed was identified as TMC supporter and his family members alleged that another faction of the party was behind the murder.