Mamata asks Jharkhand CM to campaign for her in Bengal polls

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has requested Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to campaign for her in the West Bengal Assembly elections. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha will take a decision on this soon, keeping in mind the objective of giving a pushback to the BJP’s poll prospects, a senior JMM leader said on Sunday.
The development assumes significance as the JMM is in an alliance government with the Congress in Jharkhand and the Sonia Gandhi-led party has tied up with the Left and the Indian Secular Front in West Bengal against the BJP and the Trinamool Congress.
After the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Samajwadi Party and the Shiv Sena, Ms. Banerjee had said last week that the TMC has received support from the JMM and the Nationalist Congress Party for the Assembly polls.
“In West Bengal, communication keeps happening with Mamata Banerjee as being in neighbouring States, issues are regularly discussed,” a senior JMM leader said on condition of anonymity.
The TMC chief has asked the Jharkhand Chief Minister to campaign for her, the JMM leader said, adding that party chief Shibu Soren has been informed about the request.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath