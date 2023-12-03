Telangana election results 2023 | Constituency-wise trends, leads and wins

December 03, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST

Telangana Assembly Elections across 119 constituencies, witnessing a turnout of about 23 million voters, were conducted on November 30. The electoral landscape featured 2,290 contenders, including chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son and minister K T Rama Rao and Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy.

In the 2018 elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (then Telangana Rashtra Samiti) dominated by securing 88 out of 119 seats. The Congress claimed 19 seats, the AIMIM retained seven, while the BJP secured just one seat.

However, in 2023 the voters of Telangana have chosen Congress over the BRS. The BJP has also marked it remarkable presence.