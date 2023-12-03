HamberMenu
Telangana election results 2023 | Constituency-wise trends, leads and wins

This interactive map shows the real-time constituency-wise trends on leading and nearest trailing candidates in all the 120 constituencies of Telangana.

December 03, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy greets party workers and supporters celebrating the party’s lead during counting of votes for Telangana Assembly elections, in Hyderabad, on December 4, 2023.

Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy greets party workers and supporters celebrating the party’s lead during counting of votes for Telangana Assembly elections, in Hyderabad, on December 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Telangana Assembly Elections across 119 constituencies, witnessing a turnout of about 23 million voters, were conducted on November 30. The electoral landscape featured 2,290 contenders, including chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son and minister K T Rama Rao and Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy.

In the 2018 elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (then Telangana Rashtra Samiti) dominated by securing 88 out of 119 seats. The Congress claimed 19 seats, the AIMIM retained seven, while the BJP secured just one seat.

Also read: Telangana Assembly election results 2023 | BRS leadership accepts defeat

However, in 2023 the voters of Telangana have chosen Congress over the BRS. The BJP has also marked it remarkable presence.

