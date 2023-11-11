Telangana Congress installs puppets to mock BJP, BRS, MIM ahead of Modi visit

November 11, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on Saturday, the Congress party came up with another innovative ground campaign, this time mocking the BJP, BRS and the AIMIM with puppets installed at strategic locations.

Puppets installed by the Telangana Congress depict Prime Minister Modi controlling Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao in one hand and AIMIM chief Assaudhin Owaisi on the other hand.

Congress has been continuously alleging that ‘BRS and AIMIM are B team of BJP’. The puppets are installed in Begumpet and High-tech city which are prime locations in the city.

Earlier, this week the party began its digital advertisements on television channels with the slogan “#MaarpuKavaliCongressRavali” (Change should happen, Cong should come).

Three online campaigns on television channels shows a character and lookalike of the Chief Minister addressing a meeting where the public confronts him and his leaders about the failed promises. The campaign ends with the BRS leaders trying to tow away the punctured car painted in pink colour (BRS party’s flag colour).

Yet another Congress campaign shows a pink colour car going amok and rampagaing agriculture fields damaging the standing crops, knocking down whatever comes in its way leading to uproar from the villagers.

Another campaign shows unemployed youth questioning BRS leaders including the lookalike CM, who is seen sitting in a car. They question the leaders about jobs, suicides and the question paper leak. Congress leaders said a similar kind of advertising strategy grabbed the eyeballs of the people during the Karnataka elections and went viral.