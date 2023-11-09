Modi to have second public meeting at Parade Grounds on Nov. 11

November 09, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second public meeting in the twin cities this week at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on November 11 has been confirmed, he along with his ministerial colleagues including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, national BJP president J.P. Nadda and others are likely to make more forays into Telangana till the month end to campaign.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to address the public meeting at 5 p.m., being organised in the name of support for the oppressed classes with the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) playing a key role, said party sources on Thursday.

The PM will land at the Begumpet airport, go by road to the venue and return after themeeting which will be attended by top Telangana BJP leaders like Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, election campaign committee chairman Eatala Rajender, national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the likes, they said

Meanwhile, several Union Ministers have been, in fact, criss-crossing the State to accompany the party candidates filing their respective nomination papers from different constituencies. Mr. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast, had participated in the rallies where the candidates were filing nominations; at Khairatabad for Ch. Ramachandra Reddy, Musheerabad for P. Raju and C. Krishna Yadav for Amberpet constituencies, informed official spokesperson N.V. Subash. at a media briefing.

Union Minister of State for PMO, Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh was with Mr. Rajendra as he filed the papers at Huzurabad. Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur was with the candidates at Munugode (Ch. Krishna Reddy), Goshamahal (T. Raja Singh) and Palakurthy (L. Ramohan Reddy) and Warangal East (Erraballi Pradeep Rao).

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Ashwini Choubey has been with Warangal West candidate Rao Padma, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V.K. Singh was with the Karwan candidate Amar Singh, Union Minister of State for defence Ajay Bisht was at Uppal with N.V.S.S. Prabhakar and at Malakpet with S. Surender Reddy, Union Minister of State for communications Devusinh Chauhan at Rajendranagar (T. Srinivas Reddy), Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry Parshottham Rupala with T. Achari at Kalwakurthy and A. Sudhakar Rao at Nagarkurnool. On Friday, Union Minister of State for cooperation B.L. Verma will be with K.S. Ratnam at Chevella.

The spokesperson said the BJP Chief Ministers from other States and Union Ministers will be participating in the election campaign from November 13 to 30 with the party planning to have public meetings, rallies and street corner meetings. Besides this, door-to-door electioneering in its bid to come to power and form a ‘double engine’ government is planned.