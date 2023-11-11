KCR steeped in corruption, confine him to farmhouse: DK Shiv Kumar

November 11, 2023 05:42 am | Updated 05:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) were friends but BJP leaders land in Telangana to criticise the BRS only to deceive Telangana people.

Mr. Shiv Kumar was speaking at street corner meetings and road shows in Kodad and Huzurnagar constituencies in support of Uttam Padmavathi and Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday. He said people were vexed with the BRS rule and were ready to defeat them.

Criticising the defects noticed in the Kaleshwaram project, he said it reflected the kind of corruption in the BRS government. He referred to the Nagarjuna Sagar project constructed by Congress decades ago and asked when such an old project was safe how come a new project constructed with thousands of crores was developing cracks?

He said it was time to confine Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to his farmhouse and asked people to raise ‘Bye Bye KCR slogan.’ Speaking at Huzurnagar, he said the area was known for cement companies and the Congress government would develop it further. He said Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy would ill win with record margins given his work in the area. Similarly, Ms. Padmavathi would win with 25,000 majority, he claimed.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Congress was all set to form the government on December 9 winning majority seats as people were vexed with failed promises and the huge corruption of the KCR government.