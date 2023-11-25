HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi’s panauti jibe at Modi ‘below the belt’, says Amit Shah

BJP leader says he is confident that voters of Telangana would give a befitting reply to such remarks through voting, which is scheduled to be held on November 30

November 25, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

PTI
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Describing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s panauti comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “below the belt”, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday said people will give a befitting reply to such remarks in the upcoming Telangana Assembly election.

ALSO READ
No communal riots under BJP-led governments, claims Amit Shah

“Whenever below the belt language was used about the Prime Minister, people have given a befitting reply in whichever State in the country. I am confident that voters of Telangana would give a fitting reply through voting on this language which is below the belt,” Mr. Shah said.

Telangana goes to the polls on November 30 and the results will be declared on December 3.

He was replying to a query posed at a press meet here on the panauti remark made during campaigning for the Rajasthan Assembly election. A Hindi slang, panauti loosely refers to someone who brings bad luck.

Mr. Gandhi had used the barb against the Prime Minister during his election speech in Rajasthan after Mr. Modi had attended the cricket World Cup final that India lost to Australia after 10 consecutive wins in the tournament.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently termed Mr. Gandhi’s remarks as “despicably poor”. She alleged that he is continuing the Congress tradition of using abusive names to call the Prime Minister.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 / Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.