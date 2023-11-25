No communal riots under BJP-led governments, claims Amit Shah

November 25, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted that the BJP’s track record shows that there are no more communal riots have wherever it has formed governments across the country, and that anyone can check it “online”.

“We do not following any appeasement politics and no one dares to indulge in communal riots wherever our governments are ruling. These used to happen often during the Congress governments’ time,”’ he claimed, at a press conference on Saturday.

He said the BJP does not believe in any “divisive politics’‘ but it is against the religion-based reservation given in Telangana and is firm about removing it if elected to power, for it to be shared with SC, ST and BCs.

“We believe in ‘Sab ka saath, sab ka vishwas’ – show me a single instance where any minority person has been denied free gas cylinder or free foodgrains? There is no discrimination,” he said.

Mr. Shah accused the BRS government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of following divisive politics for minority votebanks. “Isn’t giving reservation based on religion not divisive politics? Why does the government not celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day?” he questioned.

Stating that there is no question of having any “political or tactical alliance” with the BRS, Mr. Shah said both the parties do not match ideologically in any manner. The central investigative agencies have their own timelines and do not go by the elections schedules about investigating corruption in Telangana, he said. “But, certainly we will investigate and put behind bars all those involved in corrupt practices in Telangana once our government is formed,” he added.

The Home Minister said the NIA (National Investigative Agency) is looking into the Rohingyas illegal migration into the city and has been taking necessary steps. “We certainly cannot expect KCR to do anything about it and we are not waiting for his permission to act, as he considers it to be a vote bank,” he remarked.

Mr. Shah refuted the BRS government claim of not receiving sufficient funds from the Centre. “KCR does not know his maths sitting at home or his farmhouse. He should go to the Secretariat to check with officials. The Finance Ministry allocations are available on the internet about the allocations made. Please do some research. We do not think we have done any favour, we have given funds to Telangana as per the tax devolution formula, which is more since 2014. KCR’s lies will be exposed,” he explained.

People across the country have been answering by their voting against those making abusive comments on the Prime Minister, he said and appealed to the Telangana people to give a chance to the party for “all-round development” through the double-engine government and also to fulfill the aspirations of the youth and the martyrs.

“We will continue all the welfare schemes of BRS if we are elected to power including ‘Rythu Bandhu’, we are committed to the development of old city and infrastructure across Telangana,” he added.