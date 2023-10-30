HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KCR blames Congress for the attack on Prabhakar Reddy

BRS chief calls the attack an act of cowardice

October 30, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao enquiring condition of Kotha Prabhakar Reddy

BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao enquiring condition of Kotha Prabhakar Reddy | Photo Credit: By arrangement

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has condemned the attack on Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who is contesting as the party candidate from Dubbak Assembly Constituency now.

Reacting to the attack at his Banswada election meeting on Monday, Mr. Rao said he had received the information on the attack while he was reaching the venue of public meeting at Jukkal. “Unable to take us (BRS) on electorally, they (political opponents) are resorting to physical attacks. I ask the Telangana society to teach them a lesson”, he said and condemned the attack.

He stated that BRS had not harmed any of the political opponents physically during the last 10 years and the opponents would end up in smithereens “if we start reacting in a similar fashion”. He stated that personal security officer (gunman) of Mr. Prabhakar Reddy saved his life by preventing more stabs from the attacker in his stomach. The gunman too suffered a minor injury, he said.

Speaking at Narayankhed later, he blamed the Congress party for the attack and sought to know whether it was the type of politics they want to pursue. He said only cowards would resort to such attacks and asked people including intellectuals to condemn the attack.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao spoke to Minister T. Harish Rao, who was at the hospital in Hyderabad where Mr. Prabhakar Reddy was under treatment, over phone. He said it was not the attack on the Dubbak candidate but attack on KCR and added that BRS did not pursue such politics all these years, irrespective of electoral outcomes.

Governor directs DGP to ensure safety of contestants

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan directed the Director General of police to take stringent measures to investigate and ensure the safety of contesting candidates and campaigners during the election period.   Expressing shock over the attack on Medak MP and BRS Dubbak MLA candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy during an election campaign in Surampalli of Doulthabad mandal, the governor said that violence has no place in democracy, and such incidents are a threat to the democratic process.

Related Topics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Bharat Rashtra Samithi / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.