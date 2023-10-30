HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy stabbed in stomach

On the pretext of shaking hands, the attacker stabbed him with a kitchen knife

October 30, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, BRS candidate from Dubbak Assembly constituency, rushed into a vehicle soon after the attack.

Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, BRS candidate from Dubbak Assembly constituency, rushed into a vehicle soon after the attack. | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Medak Parliament member and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate from Dubbak constituency in Medak district, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, was stabbed while he was campaigning in Surampalli village in Daoultabad mandal

He received stab injuries in his stomach and was shifted to a hospital in Gajwel and later to Hyderabad for better treatment. The injuries seem to be peripheral and they were not deep or dangerous, said the hospital staff in Gajwel, who attended to him.

The person who attacked Mr. Reddy was identified as Raju, a resident of Chepyal in Mirdoddi mandal. Immediately after the attack, he was thrashed by the irate BRS activists and later handed over to the police.

The incident happened when Mr Reddy was coming out of the house of a pastor and ready to get into his car. The attacker reached Mr. Reddy on the pretext of shaking hands and then stabbed him with a kitchen knife. Security personnel accompanying Mr. Reddy immediately reacted and snatched the knife from the attacker’s hand.

A visibly shaken Mr. Reddy then sat in the car with his hand covering the injury and left the place. The police are verifying whether the attacker had a personal grudge or was related to some political rivalry. Police also recovered an identity card from his possession that claims he is a YouTuber.

Related Topics

Bharat Rashtra Samithi / Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.