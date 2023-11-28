HamberMenu
CEO asks Labour Commissioner to ensure holiday on polling day

All educational institutions in Hyderabad district will remain closed on November 29 and 30

November 28, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Serish Nanisetti
An election official puts ink mark on a voter’s index finger at a polling centre in Telangana. | Photo Credit: File | NAGARA GOPAL

As the news about IT companies not declaring holiday on November 30 has spread, the Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj has stepped in. The CEO has asked the Labour Commissioner to verify whether all organisations/companies have granted a holiday on the polling day of November 30. “Initiate stringent action as per provisions of electoral law and other labour laws in force,” says the memo sent to Labour Commissioner.

Similar complaints were received from several corners of the state about IT companies not declaring a holiday on the polling day in 2018 Assembly and 2019 parliamentary elections, says a memo issued by the CEO of Telangana. Many citizens complained about not able to exercise their right to franchise. Some citizens have taken to social media to raise the issue.

The invoked Section 13 B of Representation of People Act mandates: “Every person employed in any business trade, Industrial undertaking or any other establishment and entitled to vote at election to the House of the people or the legislative assembly of a State shall, on the day of poll, be granted a holiday.”

Meanwhile the District Collector has ordered schools to stay shut on November 29 and 30. “In view of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, all educational institutions in Hyderabad district will remain closed on 29th and 30th Nov 2023,” says a message issued by the District Collector.

