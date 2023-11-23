A saffron veteran who refuses to give up

November 23, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

At sixty-four, Naraparaju Ramchander Rao, a seasoned BJP stalwart with over “45 years” of dedicated service, embodies the resilient ‘never say die’ spirit.

While initially appearing hesitant to contest the Legislative Assembly seat for the Malkajgiri Assembly constituency, especially after facing defeats in the 2018 State elections and the 2019 Parliament polls, the party deemed him the fitting candidate for this region. Malkajgiri, characterised by a diverse population mix from both north and south India, including a substantial section from Andhra Pradesh, led the party to entrust him with the candidacy.

In a departure from the fate met by many party veterans vying for a ticket, Mr. Rao, a distinguished advocate, former MLC, and Bar Council member, has defied the odds and secured the candidacy for the constituency.

Swiftly navigating from Warangal to file his nominations on the final day, this BJP leader has plunged headfirst into the campaign arena. From door-to-door canvassing to engaging in community meetings, colony gatherings, a road show alongside national president J.P. Nadda on Sunday, and most recently, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman advocating for him among ex-servicemen on Tuesday, Mr. Rao has left no stone unturned in his campaign efforts.

Once again, he finds himself pitted against the incumbent M. Hanumantha Rao, who transitioned from BRS to the Congress Party, and BRS’s M. Rajashekar Reddy, the son-in-law of Labour Minister Malla Reddy. Recognising the financial prowess of his opponents, Mr. Rao acknowledges the challenge but places confidence in his “clean image, Prime Minister Modi’s anti-corruption stance, and leadership” to carry him through.

As he candidly expresses, “I am only an advocate with no other hidden sources of income. I steer clear of involvement in land grabbing or owning colleges that charge fees illegally. I appeal to you to help me serve you by electing me. I lack the backing of a father or father-in-law in politics. My journey into politics started through ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) for societal service. I’ve remained in the same party, under the same flag and ideology, unwavering through victories and defeats.”

It is his “firm conviction” that people’s power will triumph over money power. Wherever people chose BJP, there has been development, improvement of roads even in rural areas, industries and economic growth. “This has happened during Prime Minister Vajpayee’s tenure and now under Mr. Modi, otherwise, it has been public looting,” he alleged. “Telangana is ready for change and it will start with Malkajgiri,” he affirmed.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman supports him, stating, “Mr. Rao stands for principled politics. You have to appreciate the transparency and support such people. If he is your representative, he will take up your issues,” she added.