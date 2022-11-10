Madurai Airport under 3-tier security ahead of PM Modi visit tomorrow

Traffic diversions arranged; flying of drones banned around airport

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI) in Dindigul district to attend its convocation on Friday, Madurai district police have made vehicular traffic diversion on Madurai - Dindigul route on Thursday and Friday.

The Prime Minister is expected to land at Madurai Airport at around 3.30 p.m. and then fly by a chopper to GRI. After the convocation, he would fly back and take off from Madurai Airport at around 6 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi is to arrive at Madurai and leave for GRI by road. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is to reach GRI from Karur where he is participating in a government function.

Later, both the Governor and Chief Minister are scheduled to return to Madurai by road on their way to Chennai.

Meanwhile, the Madurai - Dindigul highway has already been brought under tight police security since November 9 to provide alternate mode of travel for the VIP.

Madurai City police have deployed 1,500 police personnel under the supervision of four Deputy Commissioners of Police for the Prime Minister’s visit.

Madurai Commissioner of Police, T. Senthil Kumar said: “Madurai Airport has been brought under a three-tier security. With the airport being a protected area, flying of drone has been banned. All vehicles coming to the airport are being allowed inside only after thorough checking. Hence, in order to avoid delay, passengers have been asked to arrive early to the airport.”

Villagers around the airport have been asked not to burst any aerial crackers and also not to burn anything that would lead to emission of smoke. People have been asked to alert the police if any person is seen moving in a suspicious manner.

Traffic diversion

Traffic diversion would be effected from 1 p.m. on November 10 till 5 p.m. Similarly, vehicular traffic would be diverted from 11 a.m. on November 11 till 5 p.m., a statement from Madurai District Police said.

Vehicles proceeding to Dindigul from Madurai would have to go via Alanganallur, Palamedu, Rajakalpatti, Mulaiyur, Narasingapuram or through Fatima College junction, Alanganallur Gatekadai, M. Chatrapatti, Natham.

Vehicles proceeding to Theni should go through Fatima College, Paravai, Samayanallur, Thenur Road, Melakkal, Chekkanoorani, Usilampatti and Andipatti.

Vehicles proceeding to Dindigul from Rajapalayam should go through T. Kallupatti, Peraiyur, Sedapatti, Usilampatti, Batlagundu and Sempatti.

Vehicles coming to Madurai from Rajapalaym should take a turn at Kalligudi junction towards Kariyapatti and go through Aviyur, Parapathi, Eliyarpathi Toll Gate, Valayankulam junction, Sozhankurini junction, Virathanur, Chinthamani toll gate.

Vehicles proceeding to Tirunelveli from Tiruchi should go through Ramanathapuram-Ring Road junction, Tiruppuvanam, Allinagaram junction, Pulvaikarai jnction, Thottiyankulam junction, Thimmapuram, Mustakurichi, Meenatchipuram and Kariyapatti.

Vehicles proceeding towards Tiruchi from Tirunelveli/Virudhunagar should go via Kalligudi junction, Kariyapatti, Eliyarpathi toll gate, Valayankulam junction, Chintamani.

Vehicles proceeding from Madurai towards Dindigul, Batlagundu, Periyakulam, Kodaikanal and Coimbatore should go via Fatima College, Paravai, Samayanallur, Thenur, Sholavandan, Karapatti, Pallapatti, Nilakottai and Sempatti.

Vehicles coming from Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and Sengottai and proceeding towards Dindigul and Theni should go via Usimalpatti junction at Tirumangalam, Sindhupatti, T. Vilakku, Usilampatti.