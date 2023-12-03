Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023 | Royal family members on BJP ticket lead in their seats

December 03, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST

As the results are being announced for the Assembly Elections in Rajasthan, erstwhile members of Rajasthan’s many royal families are leading in their seats across the State— some by a sizeable margin.

Also see: Rajasthan Election Results 2023, LIVE Updates

At the time of Independence, Rajasthan consisted of 22 princely states, including Alwar, Banswara, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Karauli, Khetri, Kota, Sikar, and Udaipur. While scions of Rajasthan’s royal families lost their titles following Independence in 1947, they still maintain influence and pull over the popular imagination across the State. Now, as part of the political fray, they exert influence over particular communities such as the Rajputs and the Brahmins.

The first instance of a Rajasthani royal participating in politics was in 1951-52, when Hanwant Singh Rathore, the then King of Jodhpur, contested in a Lok Sabha election, but died in a plane crash before the results were declared.

Speaking of the hold royals have over the public when it comes to elections, Ashfaq Khatyamkhani, a Sikar-based political analyst, said in an earlier interview with The Hinduthat a clean image “helps erstwhile royals win elections.”

“People know that they won’t take money in commissions, as they are already rich. This works well among the poor farmers and lower castes in the State who are otherwise harassed by the politicians or their offices when it comes to getting benefits from government schemes,” he said.

At present, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded five royal family members, while the Congress has fielded one. Here’s how they’re faring.

BJP’s royals in the race

Sidhi Kumari

A descendant from the Bikaner royal family, Sidhi Kumari has been a member of Rajasthan’s Legislative Assembly from Bikaner East since 2008, for three terms. Ms. Kumari is the daughter of Karni Singh, the King of Bikaner, who had also forayed into politics.

She is contesting from Bikaner East on a BJP ticket, against the Congress’ Yashpal Gehlot.

Performance: She is leading by a margin of 8,939votes.

Diya Kumari

An erstwhile princess from the Jaipur royal family, Diya Kumari is the BJP MP from Rajsamand. Gayatri Devi, too, belonged to the same royal family, and took an enthusiastic part in politics as well, as a three-term MP representing the Swatantra Party.

Ms. Kumari was first an MLA from Sawai Madhopor in 2013, and also won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Ms. Kumari has stressed the need for parivartan (change) in Rajasthan in her electoral speeches.

She is presently contesting from Vidhyadhar Nagar, against Congress’ Sitaram Agarwal.

Performance: She is leading with a margin of 66,074.

Vasundhara Raje

The most politically well-known of this list, Vasundhara Raje was a princess of Gwalior, belonging to the Scindia royal family, who married and then separated from the King of Dholpur.

Ms. Raje, who has been a five-time MP, five-time MLA and two-time Chief Minister, won her first election in 1985. She is presently contesting from her usual seat Jhalrapatan against Congress’ Prem Bairwa.

In recent times, Ms. Raje has been seen as clashing with BJP central command, and spectators believe she is being sidelined by her party.

Performance: She is leading by 52,496 votes.

Kalpana Raje

Kalpana Raje is the wife of Kota royal scion Ilyaraj Singh, who was Congress MP from Kota-Bundi in 2009. She, as well as her husband, joined the BJP in 2018 after not receiving Congress tickets.

At present she is contesting from the Ladpura seat against Congress’ Naimuddin Guddu

Performance: She is leading by 23992.

Vishvaraj Singh Mewar

A member of the Udaipur royal family, Vishwaraj Singh Mewar also exerts considerable pull as a descendant of Maharana Pratap Singh.

A member of the BJP, he is facing a tough fight in Nathdwara against Assembly speaker and respected Congress veteran CP Joshi.

Performance: He is leading by margin of 5,346.

The lone Congress royal scion

Vishvendra Singh

A descendant from the Bharatpur royal clan, Vishvendra Singh is a two-term MLA from Deeg-Kumher and three-term MP. He is also presently the Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister. He is a second-generation politician, following in the footsteps of his father.

He served in Lok Sabha, representing both the Janata Dal and BJP. He switched to the Congress after Bharatpur became a reserved Lok Sabha constituency.

He is contesting on a Congress ticket against BJP’s Dr Shailesh Singh.

Performance: Trailing by a margin of 5,866.

Other notable political royals

Among the most notable of royal descendants in politics is Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is currently the Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel in the Narendra Modi government. He is the grandson of the last Maharaja of Gwalior.

Dushyant Singh, Vasundhara Raje’s son, has been an MP from Jhalawar-Baran constituency since 2009. A descendant of the royals of Dungarpur, Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur is a Rajya Sabha MP.

Krishnendra Kaur Deepa, a member of the Bharatpur royal family and a daughter of Raja Man Singh, was a minister in Vasundhara Raje’s cabinet from 2013 to 2018.

Note: Vote tallies represent Election Commission of India figures as of 2 p.m. on December 3, 2023.