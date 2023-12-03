HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JJP draws a blank on its debut in Rajasthan; results may weaken its position in Haryana

The clamour within Haryana’s BJP unit for breaking ties with JJP may grow louder now

December 03, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - GURUGRAM

Ashok Kumar
JJP leader and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had conducted more than 20 rallies across Rajasthan seeking votes for the party’s candidates. 

JJP leader and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had conducted more than 20 rallies across Rajasthan seeking votes for the party’s candidates.  | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the junior partner in the BJP-led coalition government in Haryana, drew a blank on its political debut in Rajasthan. It finished behind NOTA with 0.14% vote share, as per the election results announced on December 3.

The dismal electoral performance in the neighbouring State could add to the woes of the beleaguered party, already battling erosion of its core vote bank in Haryana, as the clamour within Haryana’s BJP unit for breaking ties with the JJP might grow louder now. Several BJP leaders, including former Union Minister Birender Singh, have been strongly advocating that the saffron party go it alone in the Haryana Assembly poll next year.

Taking a plunge into the desert State politics, the JJP, formed after the split in the Indian National Lok Dal in December 2018, had fielded candidates on 19 seats (of the total 200 seats) and hoped to make a mark in at least six: Fatehpur, Danta Ramgarh, Neem Ka Thana, Hindaun, Kotputli, and Suratgarh.

Expansion plans

Senior party leader and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had held more than 20 rallies across the State seeking votes for the party’s candidates. Responding to the Assembly poll results, Mr. Dushyant said the election marked the JJP’s entry into Rajasthan, and efforts would be taken to expand the party in the State.

The party came up with its best performance in Fatehpur with its candidate Nand Kishore Maharia finishing third with 23,851 votes. Mr. Maharia, who won as Independent from Fatehpur in 2013, had earlier contested on the BJP symbol in 2008 and finished second.

In the remaining five Assembly constituencies, identified by the party as ‘strong’, its candidates finished distant fourth and fifth and lost their security deposits. JJP’s Rajasthan president Prithviraj Meel, the party’s Suratgarh candidate, managed to poll only 6,840 votes to finish a distant fourth on the seat won by Congress’ Dungarram Gedar, who got 1,16,841 votes.

Related Topics

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 / Jannayak Janta Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.