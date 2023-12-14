Congress announces candidate for postponed Karanpur poll in Rajasthan

December 14, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Congress on Thursday announced Rupinder Singh Kooner as its candidate for the postponed Assembly election in Sriganganagar district’s Karanpur constituency in Rajasthan. Former Minister Surendra Pal Singh is the BJP’s candidate in the seat, where polling will be held on January 5.

The election in Karanpur was postponed because of the death of Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gurmeet Singh Kooner on November 15. Mr. Rupinder Singh Kooner, son of Gurmeet Singh Kooner, has been fielded by the party ostensibly to get the benefit of sympathy for the departed leader.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal said in a statement that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had approved the candidature of Mr. Rupinder Singh Kooner for the “adjourned poll” to Karanpur.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra said the party was completely ready for the election and gave his “best wishes in advance” to Mr. Rupinder Singh Kooner for his victory. There are 11 candidates in fray besides Mr. Rupinder Singh Kooner.

The senior Kooner, a three-time MLA, had defeated his nearest rival — independent candidate Prithipal Singh — by a margin of 28,376 votes in Karanpur in the 2018 Assembly election. BJP’s Mr. Surendra Pal Singh was relegated to third position in the polls.

The last date for filing of nominations is December 19. The counting of votes will take place on January 8, followed by declaration of results.