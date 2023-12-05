HamberMenu
Poll adjourned in Rajasthan Assembly seat due to candidate's death now on Jan. 5

Election Commission says counting of votes will be held on January 8

December 05, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Voting in the Karanpur seat was adjourned in view of the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar who was also the sitting MLA. (image for representational purpose)

Voting in the Karanpur seat was adjourned in view of the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar who was also the sitting MLA. (image for representational purpose) | Photo Credit: MAHESH KUMAR A.

Polling to the Karanpur Assembly seat of Rajasthan that was "adjourned" following the death of the Congress candidate will be held on January 5, 2024, the Election Commission said on December 5 (Tuesday).

Counting of votes will be held on January 8, the poll panel said.

Nomination submission will start from December 12 and the last date of filing nomination is December 19. Scrutiny will be held on December 20 and the names can be withdrawn by December 22.

Polling to 199 of the 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan was held on November 25. But voting in the Karanpur seat was adjourned in view of the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar who was also the sitting MLA.

In the results declared on December 3, the BJP wrested Rajasthan from the Congress, winning 115 of the 199 seats where polling took place as the grand old party –which won 69 seats failed to buck the State's three-decade revolving-door trend in which the voters reject the ruling party.

