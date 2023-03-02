Nagaland Assembly election result live updates | Counting of votes begins across State

Amid tight security, the counting of votes for Assembly elections in Nagaland began across the state at 8 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Election Commission.
-ANI
March 02, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 08:20 am IST
Counting of votes commenced in Nagaland, where State Assembly elections were held on February 27. Nagaland recorded 85.9% voter turnout for the election to its 60-member Assembly.
Repolling was held in four polling stations in on March 1, though election officials in the State have not cited any reasons for the same.
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has exuded confidence that the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP would retain power. Exit polls by various channels have predicted a win for NDPP, backed by the BJP in Nagaland.
Also Read : Assembly elections 2023 | Meghalaya records 81.75% polling; it’s 85.9% in Nagaland
In Nagaland, the Congress party contested 25 seats, while the ruling NDPP and the BJP had agreed to continue with the 2018 seat-sharing formula of 40:20. The BJP opened its account early on February 10 with candidate Kazheto Kinimi winning the Akuluto seat unopposed after his only opponent Congress’ Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature.
This time around, the State also hopes to get its first woman MLA as parties have invested heavily in the ‘winnability’ of their women candidates, with four women candidates in fray.
Amid tight security, the counting of votes for Assembly elections in Nagaland began across the state at 8 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Election Commission.
-ANI
Votes are set to be counted and results will be out on Thursday for Assembly polls in Nagaland.
Meghalaya and Nagaland went for assembly polls on February 27.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE