Nagaland Assembly election result live updates | Counting of votes begins across State

Exit polls have predicted a win for NDPP, backed by the BJP

March 02, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 08:20 am IST

Counting of votes commenced in Nagaland, where State Assembly elections were held on February 27. Nagaland recorded 85.9% voter turnout for the election to its 60-member Assembly.

Repolling was held in four polling stations in on March 1, though election officials in the State have not cited any reasons for the same.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has exuded confidence that the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP would retain power. Exit polls by various channels have predicted a win for NDPP, backed by the BJP in Nagaland.

In Nagaland, the Congress party contested 25 seats, while the ruling NDPP and the BJP had agreed to continue with the 2018 seat-sharing formula of 40:20. The BJP opened its account early on February 10 with candidate Kazheto Kinimi winning the Akuluto seat unopposed after his only opponent Congress’ Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature.

This time around, the State also hopes to get its first woman MLA as parties have invested heavily in the ‘winnability’ of their women candidates, with four women candidates in fray.