Nagaland Assembly elections | BJP’s Kazheto Kinimi re-elected unopposed from Akuluto after Congress candidate withdraws nomination

February 10, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST

The BJP opened its account ahead of the February 27 Assembly polls in Nagaland with Kazheto Kinimi winning the Akuluto seat unopposed after his only opponent and Congress candidate Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature on Friday, officials said.

Friday was the last day of withdrawal of nominations for the upcoming Assembly polls in the State.

Mr. Kinimi’s supporters broke into celebrations soon after the 68-year-old was declared the seat for the second successive time.

“Beyond humbled and honoured to represent the people of Akuluto 31 A/C for a second term, as unopposed,” Mr. Kinimi said in a tweet. “I praise Almighty God for this privilege and extend my gratitude to my supporters, wellwishers, the karyakartas of Akuluto BJP mandal and Nagaland State BJP,” he added.

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister and BJP legislature party leader Yanthungo Patton congratulated Mr Kinimi. “Wishing him the best as he steers the state forward according to the aspirations of the people and resolve of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji,” Mr. Patton tweeted.

B.L. Santosh, the national general secretary of the BJP, said Mr. Kinimi’s victory is “a good news” that “augurs well for the party.” “Congratulations to Sri @KazhetoKinimi, @BJP4Nagaland candidate from 31 Akuluto AC on winning the elections unopposed. This is great news and augurs well for the party,” he said in a tweet.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP had contested the 2018 elections with a 40:20 seat-sharing formula. They agreed to continue with the same understanding this time.

In 2018, the NDPP won 18 seats while the BJP got 12 seats. They formed the government with the support of the other smaller parties and independents despite the Naga People’s Front (NPF) winning 26 seats to become the single-largest party.

The NPF suffered a jolt in April 2021 when 21 of its MLAs led by former Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang “merged” with the NDPP.