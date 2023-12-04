HamberMenu
Live

Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023 updates | Counting of votes to being at 8 a.m.

The exit polls have given the ruling Mizo National Front an edge in Mizoram

December 04, 2023 05:30 am | Updated 05:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the Mizoram Assembly elections.

Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the Mizoram Assembly elections. | Photo Credit: ANI

The exit polls have given the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), a constituent of the BJP-helmed National Democratic Alliance, an edge in Mizoram but the results of the Assembly election on December 4 may spring a few surprises. 

The counting in Christian-majority Mizoram was scheduled for December 3 along with four other States. The Election Commission deferred it by a day following appeals by the political parties, church bodies, and social organisations to not hold the exercise on a Sunday, “a day for church services”.

The single-phase poll for the 40 Assembly seats in Mizoram on November 7 was believed to have been a more intense multi-cornered contest than in 2018. 

The results on December 4 would decide the fate of 174 candidates, including 16 women, based on votes cast by 80.43% of the State’s electorate. 

Also Read | BJP sweeps Hindi heartland, Congress surges in Telangana

Follow here for live updates

