Manipur polls: Congress expels candidate on eve of first phase of Assembly election

Iboyaima Lalithangbam Iboyaima Laithangbam February 28, 2022 11:39 IST

Action comes after a video clipping in which Salam Joy says that he would support his BJP rival Oinam Lukhoi went viral

Congress candidate Salam Joy who was expelled . File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) working president T. Mangibabu has issued an order expelling from the primary membership Salam Joy, a former MLA who is contesting the Wangoi Assembly constituency on Congress ticket. The order was issued less than 24 hours of the first phase of Assembly poll on February 28. There is a three-cornered contest in the Wangoi constituency between Mr. Joy (Congress), Oinam Lukhoi (BJP) and Khuraijam Loken (National People’s Party). A video clipping showing Mr. Joy as saying that he would support his rival Mr. Lukhoi went viral. Mr. Joy said that as a result of supporting his rival candidate the Wangoi constituency shall develop faster than other constituencies. He was also seen standing side by side with Mr. Lukhoi. The MPCC order said the national leaders of the Congress had directed it to take disciplinary action.



