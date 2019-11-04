Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to meet Maharashtra Governor today

Even as the stand-off between the Shiv Sena and the BJP continues over the formation of the government in Maharashtra, senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday evening.
“This is a courtesy visit. I have spoken to Uddhav Thackeray. I will give him (Governor) my best wishes and have a discussion with him. This should not be seen as a political meeting. The Governor is a senior politician, we have also worked with him in the past. We will tell him of our (Shiv Sena’s) position regarding the situation in Maharashtra,” Mr. Raut told news channels in Mumbai on Monday.
Last week, Sena legislators led by Aaditya Thackeray met the Governor to demand relief for farmers in Maharashtra suffering from crop losses.
