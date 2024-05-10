GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Why has PM not acted against ‘Adani-Ambani’ if he has info about ‘loot delivered in Tempos’, asks Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says PM has “trapped” himself with his accusation that Rahul Gandhi has stopped criticising the industrialists since the announcement of polls

Published - May 10, 2024 10:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress Party senior leader Jairam Ramesh. File

Congress Party senior leader Jairam Ramesh. File | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his allegations that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has gone “silent” in his criticism of top industrialists “Adani-Ambani” as they have bribed the Opposition, the Congress asked why the PM has not used investigative agencies against them if he has actionable evidence.

In a statement, Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh said that Mr. Modi has “trapped himself” with his remarks and will find it difficult to “extricate himself”.

Mr. Ramesh said that the Prime Minister’s accusation — that ‘Adani and Ambani’ had supplied the Opposition with bags of cash, transported in ‘Tempo’ vehicles, describing the alleged cash as ‘chori ka maal (loot)‘ — is an unexpected attack on India’s ‘top wealth creators’ that raises several questions.

“How does the PM know that Adani and Ambani supply bags of cash loaded in tempos? If he has this knowledge, why has he not done anything about it? What has prevented him from using his pet investigative agencies against Adani and Ambani if he has such detailed and actionable information?” Mr. Ramesh asked.

Alleged PM-Adani ties

The Congress communications chief asserted that his party and Mr. Gandhi “have long questioned the PM’s close relationship with Adani and other monopolists”. 

“In 2023, we asked the PM 100 pointed questions under the Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun (HAHK) series. Is the PM now breaking his long silence with a confession to the nation about receiving bags of cash in tempos? The close and durable relationship between the PM and Adani, and the length to which the PM has gone to protect Adani’s illegalities, is well known to most Indians,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Targeting the Adani group, the Congress leader alleged that his party had raised issues such as over-invoicing of coal imports, round-tripping of ₹20,000 worth of benami funds to investigative agencies, and the misuse of investigative agencies to hand over monopolies in airports, ports, cement, electricity and defence. 

“It is very clear that the prospect of losing power and the likelihood of a JPC [joint parliamentary committee] to investigate the Adani MegaScam after 4 June 2024 has unnerved the PM. Ironically, he has trapped himself with his panicked remarks on Ambani-Adani, from which he will find it difficult to extricate himself. The chickens are coming home to roost, and the old order is collapsing,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.