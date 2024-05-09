‘Why did PM have to campaign for Bandi Sanjay?’

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - May 09, 2024 11:27 am IST

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said if Bandi Sanjay was so confident of winning in Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi have to campaign in Vemulawada. The Minister who was campaigning for Congress candidate Velichala Rajender Rao said that it was not the faith in Raja Rajeshwara Swamy that brought Mr. Modi to Vemulawada but his faith in votes. If Mr. Modi had some faith in God, he would have donated money to the temple or announced some funds for the temple. He said Modi gave ₹5,000 crore for Uttara Kashi but did not give any money to Dakshina Kashi.

General Elections 2024 / Telangana / Indian National Congress

