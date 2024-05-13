GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Watch | Rohini Acharya: People only question family of Lalu Prasad on ‘Parivarvaad’

She is campaigning for the RJD for the Saran Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar and is up against BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy

Published - May 13, 2024 01:31 pm IST

Amit Bhelari

Rohini Acharya, daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, is campaigning from the Saran Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar ahead of phase 5 of the polls. She is up against BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

In an interview to The Hindu during campaigning, Ms. Acharya questioned why the BJP is targeting the RJD for “Parivarvaad” while nobody is asking the same of the BJP itself. She also responded to comments made by deputy CM Samrat Choudhry that she got a ticket only because she donated a kidney to her father; PM Narendra Modi’s comment that Lalu Yadav’s regime was a Jungle Raj; Nitish Kumar’s comments on the lack of jobs in Bihar, and more.

She also spoke of her plans for Saran if she wins the seat.

Also watch: Rajiv Pratap Rudy: My contest is against Lalu Prasad, not Rohini

Reporting: Amit Bhelari

Production: Shikha Kumari

Related Topics

Bihar / General Elections 2024 / Rashtriya Janata Dal

