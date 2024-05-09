GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Watch | Rajiv Pratap Rudy: My contest is against Lalu Prasad, not Rohini

Watch | Rajiv Pratap Rudy: My contest is against Lalu Prasad, not Rohini 

Rudy is contesting from the Saran Lok Sabha constituency for the BJP

Updated - May 09, 2024 01:37 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 01:26 pm IST

Amit Bhelari

Rajiv Pratap Rudy is the sitting MP of Saran and three times parliamentarian who is now all set to face Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya at Saran Lok Sabha seat which goes to polls on phase five. Mr. Rudy is also an active airline pilot.

In this interview, he talks about why Mr Prasad always puts a family member to contest against him, explains why he feels Mr Prasad is the “biggest danger to the constitution”, his thoughts on competing against Rohini, and more.

Read the full interview

Interview: Amit Bhelari

Production: Yuvasree S.

Bihar / General Elections 2024

