GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Viksit Bharat’ agenda takes centre stage at first meeting of BJP’s manifesto committee

BJP leaders said all the suggestions received from people will be sorted out under different categories and narrowed down for the committee's next meeting.

April 01, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs BJP’s Election Manifesto Committee’s first meet ahead of the Lok Sabha elections at BJP HQ in New Delhi on April 1, 2024.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs BJP’s Election Manifesto Committee’s first meet ahead of the Lok Sabha elections at BJP HQ in New Delhi on April 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The road map for the government’s “Viksit Bharat” agenda took centre stage at the first meeting of the BJP’s election manifesto committee on April 1 as eight Union Ministers and three Chief Ministers joined other party leaders to deliberate on its key promises for the Lok Sabha elections.

Defence Minister and former BJP president Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting, with Union minister Piyush Goyal telling reporters that the party has received over 3.75 lakh suggestions through its missed call service and nearly 1.70 lakh on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's app (Namo).

Congress takes swipe at BJP over setting up manifesto panel at 'last moment'

"The road map for Viksit Bharat by 2047 was discussed in the meeting. People's enthusiastic participation for our manifesto shows their trust in the prime minister and their expectations from him," he said.

BJP leaders said all the suggestions received from people will be sorted out under different categories and narrowed down for the committee's next meeting.

With Modi constantly highlighting his government's priority for the poor, youth, women and farmers, the ruling party is likely to give prominence to the issues related to them.

Goyal, the co-convener of the committee, noted that 916 video vans were also driven through 3,500 assembly constituencies in the country, reaching out to people and seeking their views for the manifesto.

The BJP had on March 30 announced the 27-member committee.

2024 Lok Sabha polls | Congress manifesto includes legal guarantee for MSP, caste census, filling government vacancies, say sources

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is its convener and several other Union ministers, the chief ministers of states such as Gujarat, Assam and Madhya Pradesh, and seasoned hands like Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vasundhara Raje are among its members.

That this is the first time in many decades that some of the core ideological promises of the BJP may not find mention in its election manifesto has added to the general curiosity about what will be the highlights of the ruling party's poll pledges this time.

With Article 370 repealed by the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its second term and the Ram temple construction in full swing and already open to devotees, two of the party's core promises for the last several polls stand fulfilled.

Its governments in some states are also working to implement the Uniform Civil Code, another of its foundational pledges.

With PM Modi often asserting that his third term will be marked by big decisions, the buzz around its manifesto has been gaining in traction.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held between April 19 and June 1.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.