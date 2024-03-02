GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress’ 2024 election manifesto includes legal guarantee for MSP, caste census, filling government vacancies

The manifesto thematically focuses on the paanchnyay or five pillars of justice that the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has been highlighting over the past two months 

March 02, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - New Delhi

Sandeep Phukan
Congress manifesto committee, headed by former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, is scheduled to have a meeting on March 4 to discuss the draft manifesto, which is in its final stages.  | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Making minimum support price (MSP) a legal guarantee, the promise to conduct a nationwide caste census, and filling existing government vacancies on priority will figure prominently in the Congress’ manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, sources said.

The party’s manifesto committee, headed by former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, is scheduled to have a meeting on March 4 to discuss the draft manifesto, which is in its final stages. 

A senior party leader told TheHindu on March 2 that the manifesto thematically focuses on the paanchnyay or five pillars of justice that the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has been highlighting over the past two months. 

Outlining the five pillars at a press conference in January, Mr. Gandhi had said the paanchnyay include justice for youth, women, farmers, labourers, and in terms of bhagidari (participation). 

“The five pillars of justice would give strength to the country,” the former Congress chief had said. 

Mr. Gandhi has already announced that if the INDIA bloc gets voted to power at the Centre, MSP would be made a legal right. The same assurance would be reiterated in the manifesto and the party will also put up large hoardings at all the major mandis (agricultural markets).

The promise of a nationwide caste census and giving rights to a community in proportion to its numbers has also been one of the main planks for the Congress. The party hopes that it will effectively counter the consolidation of Hindu votes in favour of the BJP after the inauguration of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. 

The social justice narrative of the Congress, however, suffered a jolt after the Narendra Modi government honoured the late Karpoori Thakur with a Bharat Ratna. The late Thakur, as former Bihar Chief Minister, was not only a champion of social justice but had introduced 26 reservations for Backward Classes in government jobs in the late 1970s.

The political switch by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose government had carried out the first ever caste survey at the State-level, further eroded the INDIA bloc’s social justice pitch.

Notwithstanding the setbacks, the Congress will focus on the caste census in its manifesto. 

The party’s election document is also likely to focus on livelihood issues and would reflect the feedback that Mr. Gandhi and his colleagues received over the ongoing Manipur-Mumbai yatra. 

“Our promises, including filling up government vacancies or creating new jobs and better wages, will be part of justice for the youth and labour,” the source quoted above said. 

