Lok Sabha elections | Union Minister Rajnath Singh to head BJP’s manifesto committee

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be the convener and another Union Minister Piyush Goyal its co-convener

March 30, 2024 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (right) will be heading the BJP manifesto committee while Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be the convener of the panel.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (right) will be heading the BJP manifesto committee while Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be the convener of the panel. | Photo Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will head the BJP's 27-member manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha polls as the party brainstorms and seeks suggestions from people across the country for its election promises.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be the committee's convener and another Union minister Piyush Goyal its co-convener.

Several other Union Ministers, besides Chief Ministers of States such as Gujarat, Assam and Madhya Pradesh, and seasoned hands like Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vasundhara Raje are among the members of the committee.

