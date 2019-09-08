Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in TS Governor

New Governor of Telangana, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, assumed office on Sunday.

High Court Chief Justice R.S. Chauhan administered the oath of office to the new Governor, the second Governor to the new State and the first women to be appointed to the post, in the presence of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi, who presided over the oath-taking ceremony, read out the warrant of appointment released by President Ramnath Kovind after which Dr. Tamilisai was administered the oath of office.

The function was attended by Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Ministers, MLAs, MPs and senior leaders of different political parties and Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O. Panneerselvam. The new Governor arrived at the Shamshabad airport in the morning from where she flew down to the Begumpet airport in a helicopter. The Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues, including E. Dayakar Rao and G. Jagdishwar Reddy, welcomed the Governor designate at the airport.