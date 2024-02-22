Decision on entering the LS poll fray depends on guidance from PM, Shah, says Tamilisai

February 22, 2024 12:26 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Without ruling out the possibility of her entering the fray for Lok Sabha elections as a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Telangana Governor and Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said her continuance in the gubernatorial post and her candidature for the Parliamentary polls depended on the “guidance given by the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister”.

“I would like to continue to serve people. I have never asked for any position. I am only a karyakarta (ordinary worker) and will work as per the guidance of the higher-ups and God,” she said while interacting with reporters at Raj Nivas after releasing a book on her completion of third year as Lt Governor of Puducherry.

Dr Tamilisai said she has not asked for any seat from Puducherry or Tamil Nadu to contest in the Lok Sabha polls as reported in sections of the media.

“But ever since reports appeared, posters have appeared in Puducherry depicting me as an outsider. My humble request is not to consider me as an outsider. I have not considered this (Puducherry) as another place as the region’s association with stalwarts like Sri Aurobindo and Subramania Bharathi has been historic. My appeal does not mean I am going to contest from here. My continuation as Lt Governor or contesting the election depends on the guidance of Prime Minister and Home Minister. I am only an ordinary worker,” she said.

Clarification on New Assembly complex

Clarifying on the file pertaining the decision on the construction of a new Assembly cum Administrative complex in Puducherry, the Lt Governor said the delay in giving administrative sanction was partly due to scrutiny of files as it involved huge financial expenditure.

She was responding to the recent statement made by Speaker R. Selvam that the file seeking administrative sanction for the construction of the complex was pending at Raj Nivas for the last five months.

“I don’t keep files pending. For certain welfare and projects involving huge expenditure sanction, clarifications are sought. Otherwise, everything is done in a transparent manner and considering the interest of Puducherry. As far as the issue of new Assembly complex, I have my concerns on the cost involved. Should the territory spend so much for an Assembly complex with helipad and accommodation facility for delegations. We need funds for other development and welfare programmes “ she said.

Taking objection to the attribution of motives for the delay in giving clearance, the Lt Governor said the project cost for the complex was higher when compared to the new Parliament Building. “I have been discharging my responsibilities with utmost transparency and keeping welfare of the people in mind,” the Lt Governor said.

Listing out the initiatives taken by her including 10 % reservation for NEET qualified government school students in medial admission, Dr Tamilisai said several plans are on the anvil to improve infrastructure, including medical, and make Puducherry a tourist paradise.”

Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan and Secretary to the Lt Governor Abhijit Vijay Chaudhari were present .

Ends