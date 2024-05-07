GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Shiromani Akali Dal contestant quits party, gives up his candidature

Hardeep Singh Saini, a former deputy mayor of Chandigarh, said he was peeved over the lack of support from the party in the run-up to the upcoming election

May 07, 2024 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which has been electorally going through a rough patch since 2017 in Punjab, faced a setback in Union Territory – Chandigarh on Monday after its candidate Hardeep Singh Saini quit the party and decided not to contest the Lok Sabha election.

Mr. Saini, a former deputy mayor of Chandigarh, said he was peeved over the lack of support from the party in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha election for the lone seat of Chandigarh.

Shiromani Akali Dal narrowing focus to ‘regional identity’

“The reason behind the returning the party ticket and to quit is the party’s indifference toward Chandigarh’s unit and us. The party leadership promised that they would take care of the campaign. It’s been over a fortnight but no senior party leader has come here, there’s no support. It’s not a municipal election that can be fought individually. The election of MP is fought at party level,” he told journalists here.

Hardeep Singh, currently a Chandigarh Municipal Corporation councillor, said he was not under any pressure and has taken the decision after consulting the State party unit members. He said the SAD was contesting from Chandigarh for the first time and the party leaders were well aware that the constituency needs utmost attention in the run-up to the election, yet their attitude has been indifferent.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana will vote on June 1. Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) Sanjay Tandon and Congress’s Manish Tewari are key contenders in the electoral fray from the city.

Related Topics

Shiromani Akali Dal / Punjab / state politics / General Elections 2024 / Chandigarh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.