Samajwadi Party, Congress work only to benefit their families, vote banks: PM Modi in U.P.'s Etawah

The Prime Minister said the slogans of both the SP and the Congress are "lies" and their "intentions are also not good"

May 05, 2024 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - Etawah (UP)

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Etawah district, on May 5, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Etawah district, on May 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 5 attacked the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, saying they are contesting elections to benefit their families and their vote banks.

Addressing a Lok Sabha poll rally in Etawah in Samajwadi Party (SP) founder the late Mulayam Singh Yadav's home turf, Mr. Modi also recalled Yadav's 2019 speech in Parliament, where he had said that Modi was going to become the Prime Minister again.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 updates, May 5

"It was his blessing," Mr. Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the slogans of both the SP and the Congress are "lies" and their "intentions are also not good".

The SP and the Congress, both members of the opposition INDIA bloc, are contesting the polls in the state as allies.

"The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are contesting the elections for their future and that of their children. They work only to benefit their families and their vote banks," Mr. Modi alleged.

He also attacked the Samajwadi Party on the issue of COVID-19 vaccines, alleging that its leaders had instigated people against the vaccines but got themselves inoculated in secret.

"Modi and Yogi are working for the future of your children.. we don't have children," Mr. Modi further said.

