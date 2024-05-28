GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Purvanchal will deal final blow to the BJP, says Akhilesh in Chandauli 

SP candidate Virendra Singh is locked in a tough contest with BJP nominee and Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli

Published - May 28, 2024 01:53 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls on May 27, 2024.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls on May 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday in Chandauli claimed that the region of Purvanchal would deal the final blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The people of Purvanchal have made up their mind that they will support the INDIA alliance. Ever since the elections came to Purvanchal, the people of the BJP are in shock. These people in the past were raising the slogan of ‘400 paar‘ have forgotten this slogan ever since elections have come to Purvanchal. The region will deal the final blow to the BJP,” Mr. Yadav said in Chandauli, addressing a rally in support of the SP candidate Virendra Singh.

In Chandauli, the SP candidate is locked in a tough contest with BJP nominee and Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey. 

BJP, INDIA alliance go all out in Purvanchal, including key seat of Varanasi

The SP president added that the INDIA alliance would scrap the Agniveer scheme for the armed forces, and restore the old pension scheme. “Your vote is crucial. Not only will our party win, you will get employment, you (people) will get a permanent job in the Army, and the number of jobs will also increase, the old pension will be restored. Our youth, who wanted a permanent job, was given a half-hearted job as an Agniveer. After June 4, when the INDIA alliance government is formed, we will work to provide permanent jobs to the youth,” Mr. Yadav said. 

Jihadis across border supporting SP, Congress: PM Modi in U.P.

“The BJP government, which has been in power for the last 10 years, has been governing on the basis of loot and lies. They did not work. They wasted 10 years in the Centre and seven years in U.P.,” he said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / Samajwadi Party / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.