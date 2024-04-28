Congress should be rejected for its perverted sense of vote bank politics, says PM Modi

April 28, 2024 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - Belagavi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a campaign rally in Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district on April 28, where he sought votes for party nominees Vishveshwara Hegde from Uttara Kannada and Prahlad Joshi from Dharwad.

He asked the people to reject the Congress that had a “perverted sense of vote bank politics”.

In Karnataka, the maladministration of the Congress government is not only leading to increasing crime rates, but also emboldening the criminal elements. Law and order has completely broken down.

“Neha, a young girl, was killed in her college campus in Hubballi. What encouraged the accused to do that? It is because they know that they will be saved by those who are hungry for vote bank politics. Will you forgive such parties that indulge in vote bank politics?,” he said.

“Congress is destroying Karnataka by supporting anti-social and anti-national mindset. Can you trust the Congress to protect your daughters after what happened in Hubballi? The whole country is worried,” he said.

“Before 2014, newspapers were full of headlines of bomb blasts. Now they have all stopped. But when the Congress comes to power, there is a bomb blast in Bengaluru. What is unfortunate is that some Congress leaders suspected it was a gas cylinder blast. Have they gone off their mind? The real accused were traced only when the NIA intervened,” he said.

He claimed that the Congress was seeking the support of banned organisations like PFI to win the Wayanad seat. “Joining such anti national forces like PFI is the track record of the Congress while our track record is to ban the organisation and arrest its leaders,” he said.

He said that the Congress had not only tried to disrupt the construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple, but also insulted it, once it was built.

“Our ancestors had been fighting for the temple for 500 years. Lakhs sacrificed their lives. The decision to build it should have been taken the day after independence. But it was not. It takes a person with a chest size of 56 inches to build the temple,” he said.

“What is more, Congress leaders kept fighting against the temple for decades. They used several tricks to stop it. They even claimed before the court in 2019 that the case should be dropped as it was likely to benefit Modi. Of course, it was built with the blessings of the people who voted for us and who donated for the temple.

“While all of you are proud of the temple, the Congress is not. The temple trustees displayed magnanimity in inviting the Congress leaders. But the Congress leaders rejected it. Do you think such people should be rejected or not?,” he asked the crowd.

He said that Iqbal Ansari, whose family had been the petitioner in the Ayodhya case for three generations, had accepted the Supreme Court judgement. “When the temple trustees invited the Ansari family for the temple inauguration, they came and stayed till the end. They also gifted a wooden replica of the temple to their gunman who happened to be a Hindu. Being a Muslim when Iqbal Ansari can do this, why can the Congress leaders no do so?,” he said.

He urged the people to vote in large numbers. He repeatedly asked them to increase the poll percentage by asking everyone in their constituency to go out and vote. “You may be celebrating marriages or other ceremonies or enjoying a vacation on polling day. But you should vote,” he said.

He said that India had seen unprecedented development in the last decade and was being respected across the world including the USA and Europe. He asked the crowd who was responsible for all this growth and the crowd responded by chanting ‘Modi, Modi, Modi’. “Your answer is completely wrong,’‘ he said. “No one can claim the credit except you. All this was possible because of your vote. You have blessed us twice and you should bless us once more,’”he said.

Mr Modi claimed that the Congress was trying to raid every house to scan the wealth, vehicles, land and jewellery of the people. “Once that is done, if it feels that it is excess, then it will be seized and distributed among their favourite vote bank. Will you let anyone take away your gold, assets, stree dhana or Mangal Sutra?,” he asked.

He also claimed that Rahul Gandhi was contemplating levying an inheritance tax. “It is because his Guru in USA has given him the idea. This is completely against the Indian ethos that believes in living frugally, saving for a house or land and leaving it behind for your children. Will you allow the Congress government to levy 55 per cent tax on your inheritance?” he said.

Mr Modi said that the BJP NDA government had not only focussed on the development of the whole country but also sincerely worked for fulfilling local aspirations. We have worked to provide houses for the poor, water supply and electricity to Uttara Kannada district. A new port is being built for the benefit of my fishermen brothers. We have been able to get GI tag for Sirsi areca. BJP has thus protected the identity of the farmers here. This is benefitting the farmers. We created a special ministry for fisheries. The whole region has benefitted from our programmes. Dharwad has got a new IIT and a grand railway station. Our motto is ‘vikas bhi. virasat bhi’ (development and heritage).

He said that the farmers, especially in Karnataka, were getting the benefits of the increased global demand for millets. Mr Modi claimed that the USA president had organised a banquet in his honour which was unprecedented in scale for any former Indian PM. “At that banquet were dishes made of millets. Will our farmers not feel proud when their crops from Uttara Kannada reach the white house?,” he said. When I told the UN that millets were superfood and environment friendly crops, they celebrated the international millet year. That boosted sales, he said.

Leaders like Mr Hegde, Mr Joshi, MLAs, party office bearers, and others were present on the stage.

However, MP Anant Kumar Hegde and MLA Shivaram Hebbar were not present.