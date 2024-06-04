PM Narendra Modi wins from Varanasi for third consecutive term, victory margin lowest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Varanasi seat for the third consecutive term by defeating Congress candidate Ajay Rai.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page

The victory margin of Modi this time is 1,52,513, which is less than his victory margins of 2019 and 2014.

In 2019, Modi's victory margin was 4,79,505. He defeated SP's Shalini Yadav that time while Congress' Ajay Rai was the runner up.

Follow the election results live updates

In 2014, Modi had won by a margin of 3,71,784 votes when he defeated AAP's Arvind Kejriwal.

This time, the BJP leaders had claimed that PM Modi's victory margin will create a record.