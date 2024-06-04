GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

PM Narendra Modi wins from Varanasi for third consecutive term, victory margin lowest

PM Narendra Modi won Varanasi seat for third term with a victory margin of 1,52,513 votes, less than 2019 and 2014 elections

Updated - June 04, 2024 07:32 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 06:57 pm IST

PTI
BJP supporters celebrate Narendra Modi’s victory of the Varanasi seat in the general elections in Varanasi on Tuesday.

BJP supporters celebrate Narendra Modi’s victory of the Varanasi seat in the general elections in Varanasi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Varanasi seat for the third consecutive term by defeating Congress candidate Ajay Rai.

The victory margin of Modi this time is 1,52,513, which is less than his victory margins of 2019 and 2014.

In 2019, Modi's victory margin was 4,79,505. He defeated SP's Shalini Yadav that time while Congress' Ajay Rai was the runner up.

In 2014, Modi had won by a margin of 3,71,784 votes when he defeated AAP's Arvind Kejriwal.

This time, the BJP leaders had claimed that PM Modi's victory margin will create a record.

