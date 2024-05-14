GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat

He is eyeing a hattrick in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, which he had won for the first time in 2014

Updated - May 14, 2024 12:52 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 12:48 pm IST - Varanasi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath files his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi, on May 14, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath files his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi, on May 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat after offering prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and the Kaal Bhairav temple here.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was among those present at the collectorate when Mr. Modi filed his papers.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Follow live updates from May 14

He is eyeing a hattrick in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, which he had won for the first time in 2014.

In a post in Hindi on X, Mr. Modi said, "My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable... all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!"

The Prime Minister held a dazzling roadshow in Varanasi a day ago and vowed to do a lot more to serve the holy city in his third term. A day later, he posted a clip from his Monday's roadshow on X and said, "The love and blessings that my family members of Kashi showered on me during the road show has become an unforgettable moment in my life."

Voting in Varanasi will take place in the seventh phase on June 1.

