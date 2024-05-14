Modi neglected common masses, favoured selected capitalists: Rahul, Akhilesh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for neglecting the common masses and working for selected capitalists. They asserted that the BJP will be defeated in the Lok Sabha polls with Uttar Pradesh set to deliver unprecedented results in favour of the INDIA alliance.

“In one year, we will make crores of youth millionaires and crores of women millionaires. We are going to give the right to job to all the unemployed youth and graduates of India. The BJP handed over the airports, is selling the railways, given away the defence industry, privatised everything. Everything has been given to 22 billionaires, what did you get? What did the youth of India get. Nothing,” said Mr. Gandhi, addressing a joint rally supporting the Congress’ Jhansi candidate Pradeep Jain and the SP nominee from neighbouring Hamirpur, Ajendra Rajput.

The Congress leader said the Prime Minister promised to make 100 ‘smart cities’ in the country but “did nothing in this direction”.

Mr. Gandhi described the 2024 parliamentary polls as a fight between two contrasting ideologies, adding the opposite side represented by the BJP was trying hard to dismantle the values of Constitution.

“On one side, you have the INDIA alliance, which is trying to save the democratic and constitutional values of our Republic, while on the other side, we have the BJP-RSS aiming to dismantle foundational and pluralistic ideas of India,” said the Congress leader. He said the BJP government led by Narendra Modi waived off loans of big industrialists while doing no favours for farmers and youths.

‘Falling graph’

Mr. Yadav claimed that trends of the four phases of parliamentary polls were proof that the “BJP’s graph is going down” and the party is certain to lose. “Four phases of elections have been completed. Those who are aware will know that the graph of BJP is falling. The 140-crore people will stop them at 140 seats. Now nobody wants to listen to Mann Ki Baat, everybody wants to listen to the Constitution,” asserted Mr. Yadav.

The SP leader alleged that examination papers in Uttar Pradesh are continuously leaked in a systematic design, leaving youths unemployed. “Whenever any exam was held in Uttar Pradesh, paper was cancelled, and all the papers of all the exams were leaked. We, the people of INDIA alliance, are giving assurance that the government going to be formed after June 4 will not only provide job opportunities with transparency, but will also end the Agniveer scheme,” he added.

Hamirpur and Jhansi Lok Sabha seats would go to polls in the fifth phase of the general election on May 20.