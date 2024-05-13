GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Constitution is our life-giver, vote to ensure its safety, says Akhilesh Yadav

‘With the people of bahujan samaj joining us, there is a new enthusiasm in our struggle for social justice,’ the SP chief said

Published - May 13, 2024 02:35 am IST - Lucknow

PTI
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during a public meeting in support of party’s candidate R.K. Chaudhary, at Mohanlalganj in Lucknow district, on May 12, 2024.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during a public meeting in support of party’s candidate R.K. Chaudhary, at Mohanlalganj in Lucknow district, on May 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday termed the Constitution as a “life-giver” and said as long as the Constitution remained safe, “our honour, self-respect and rights will remain safe”.

“The way the people of bahujan samaj are continuously coming forward to support us after our direct appeal has given new strength to our fight against the BJP in saving the Constitution and reservation,” Mr. Yadav said in a post on social media platform X in Hindi. “People are contacting Samajwadi Party workers and our Babasaheb Vahini across the State and extending their support,” he said.

The Babasaheb Vahini is an SP-affiliated outfit named after Dalit icon B.R. Ambedkar.

“With the people of bahujan samaj joining us, there is a new enthusiasm in our struggle for social justice. It seems that our strength has increased manifold. We are repeating again that the Constitution is the life-giver (‘samvidhaan hee sanjeevani hai’). As long as the Constitution remains safe, our honour, self-respect and rights will remain safe,” Mr. Yadav added in his post. He urged people to “unite and pledge to vote” for their own welfare and ensure victory for candidates of the SP, the Congress and other parties in the INDIA bloc.

Only the unity of the PDA (picchde or backward, Dalit, alpasankhyak or minorities) will create a golden future for the country, Mr. Yadav said.

Voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh will take place on May 13.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Samajwadi Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.