Constitution is our life-giver, vote to ensure its safety, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday termed the Constitution as a “life-giver” and said as long as the Constitution remained safe, “our honour, self-respect and rights will remain safe”.

“The way the people of bahujan samaj are continuously coming forward to support us after our direct appeal has given new strength to our fight against the BJP in saving the Constitution and reservation,” Mr. Yadav said in a post on social media platform X in Hindi. “People are contacting Samajwadi Party workers and our Babasaheb Vahini across the State and extending their support,” he said.

The Babasaheb Vahini is an SP-affiliated outfit named after Dalit icon B.R. Ambedkar.

“With the people of bahujan samaj joining us, there is a new enthusiasm in our struggle for social justice. It seems that our strength has increased manifold. We are repeating again that the Constitution is the life-giver (‘samvidhaan hee sanjeevani hai’). As long as the Constitution remains safe, our honour, self-respect and rights will remain safe,” Mr. Yadav added in his post. He urged people to “unite and pledge to vote” for their own welfare and ensure victory for candidates of the SP, the Congress and other parties in the INDIA bloc.

Only the unity of the PDA (picchde or backward, Dalit, alpasankhyak or minorities) will create a golden future for the country, Mr. Yadav said.

Voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh will take place on May 13.