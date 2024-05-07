GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Modi made 22 billionaires in 10 years, INDIA bloc will make crores of people 'lakhpati': Rahul

Rahul Gandhi criticises PM Modi for favoring industrialists over tribals in Chaibasa, Jharkhand election rally

May 07, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - Chaibasa, Jharkhand

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 7 criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he wanted to hand over 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' belonging to tribals to industrialists.

Congress stands for Jal-Jungle-Jamin of tribal people, says Rahul Gandhi

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Chaibasa, Mr. Gandhi promised to make crores of people 'lakhpati' if voted to power.

Asserting that this Lok Sabha election is for saving the Constitution and the rights of tribals, poor and backward, he said INDIA bloc leaders were ready to sacrifice their lives to save the Constitution.

The wrong way to fight inequality

The former Congress president said, "PM wants to handover tribals' 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' to 14-15 industrialists...he made 22 people billionaires in his 10-year tenure... We will make crores of lakhpatis if voted to power and provide Rs 1 lakh annually to poor women." He also promised to provide one-year apprenticeship to unemployed diploma holders and graduates.

