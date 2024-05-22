GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Mamata compromising national security for sake of vote-bank politics: Amit Shah

Addressing a poll rally in East Midnapore district, Mr. Shah also asserted that the TMC will “disintegrate”, resulting in the “farewell” of the Mamata Banerjee government after the BJP wins 30 LS seats in the State

Published - May 22, 2024 02:05 pm IST - Kanthi (West Bengal)

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a poll rally at Kanthi in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district on May 22, 2024. Photo: X/@BJP4India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a poll rally at Kanthi in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district on May 22, 2024. Photo: X/@BJP4India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of compromising national security for the sake of vote-bank politics, and “committing a sin” by allowing infiltrators to change the State’s demography.

Addressing a poll rally at Kanthi in East Midnapore district, Mr. Shah also asserted that the Trinamool Congress will “disintegrate”, resulting in the “farewell” of the Mamata Banerjee government after the BJP wins 30 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

India General Elections 2024 | Follow live updates from May 22

“Bengal has become a safe haven for infiltrators. Due to infiltration, the demography of the state is changing, which is impacting not only Bengal but the entire country.

“Mamata Banerjee is committing a sin by allowing infiltrators to change the demography of Bengal. She is compromising national security for the sake of vote-bank politics,” he alleged.

The BJP has maintained that “infiltrators are the vote bank of the TMC”.

Mr. Shah also criticised Ms. Banerjee's recent comments that certain monks of the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha were working as per instructions of the BJP, and asserted that these socio-religious organisations were being threatened to appease the TMC's vote bank.

“Mamata Banerjee is attacking the Bharat Sevasharam Sangha, but she is not aware that had the Sangha not been there, Bengal would have been a part of Bangladesh. She is mounting an attack on monks just to appease her vote bank,” the Home Minister added.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / West Bengal / politics / Bharatiya Janata Party / All India Trinamool Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.