GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

India General Elections 2024 LIVE | PM Modi to address rallies in Uttar Pradesh and Dwarka in West Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J.P. Nadda will campaign in West Bengal

Published - May 22, 2024 06:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
An elderly voter casts his vote through the postal ballot for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Polls under the 'voting from home' facility, in Lahaul and Spiti on May 20.

An elderly voter casts his vote through the postal ballot for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Polls under the 'voting from home' facility, in Lahaul and Spiti on May 20. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election meetings in Basti and Shravasti districts of Uttar Pradesh and Dwarka in west Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J.P. Nadda will campaign in West Bengal.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address poll rallies in Bhiwani-Mahendergarh and Sonipat in Haryana. In the evening, he will take part in an event in Panchkula. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will address a poll rally in the Jagadhri area of Yamunanagar district.

The Election Commission of India barred former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP candidate from Tamluk in West Bengal Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Trinamool chief and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, barring him from campaigning for 24 hours from 5 p.m. yesterday.

Editorial | Vote for a change: On the voter in Kashmir

PM Modi, yesterday, addressed a women’s meeting in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi where he lauded the Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of women’s safety in the State. He also addressed poll rallies in Mahrajganj and Purvi Champaran in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kharge expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc will win a majority in the elections and claimed that the people feel the fight is now to save democracy and the Constitution.

Highlights from Lok Sabha elections- May 20 Here are the latest updates:
  • May 22, 2024 06:55
    Kejriwal brought shame on Delhi by running govt. from jail, says Rajnath Singh

    Kejriwal brought shame on Delhi by running govt. from jail, says Rajnath Singh

    Delhi election updates: BJP leaders criticize AAP, highlight achievements, and promise development projects for the capital.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / election / voting / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.