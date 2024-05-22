Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election meetings in Basti and Shravasti districts of Uttar Pradesh and Dwarka in west Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J.P. Nadda will campaign in West Bengal.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address poll rallies in Bhiwani-Mahendergarh and Sonipat in Haryana. In the evening, he will take part in an event in Panchkula. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will address a poll rally in the Jagadhri area of Yamunanagar district.

The Election Commission of India barred former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP candidate from Tamluk in West Bengal Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Trinamool chief and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, barring him from campaigning for 24 hours from 5 p.m. yesterday.

PM Modi, yesterday, addressed a women’s meeting in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi where he lauded the Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of women’s safety in the State. He also addressed poll rallies in Mahrajganj and Purvi Champaran in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kharge expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc will win a majority in the elections and claimed that the people feel the fight is now to save democracy and the Constitution.