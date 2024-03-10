GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trinamool to make show of strength at Brigade Rally

The Trinamool leadership intends to focus on the denial and stoppage of funds by the Centre to key schemes in West Bengal

March 10, 2024 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
A file photo of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

A file photo of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election the Trinamool Congress leadership is planning a mega show of strength at a rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds on Sunday. West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee will address the gathering and set out the party’s campaign for the Lok Sabha election.

The Trinamool leadership has decided to call the rally Jan Gorjon Rally (People’s Roar Rally). Over the past several months the party has built its campaign on the denial and stoppage of funds by the Centre to key schemes in the State. Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee visited the venue at Brigade Parade Grounds and took stock of the arrangements.

Thousands of supporters of Trinamool Congress have started arriving in Kolkata to participate in the mega rally. MLAs and leaders of the Trinamool were seen interacting with party supporters at different venues in the city. Sources in the party said that Trinamool Congress leadership may announce candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Over the past one month, the State’s ruling party has been facing relentless attacks by the Opposition over the developments at Sandeshkhali.

Despite the recent setbacks the Trinamool continues to be the most dominant political force in the State with the support of nearly 220 MLAs in the 294 member West Bengal Assembly. The BJP had won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 but its vote share had gone down since.

At a time when the Trinamool Congress will be holding the mega Brigade Rally, the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari will be addressing a gathering at Nazat in Sandeshkhali. Mr. Adhikari has got permission to organise the rally at the intervention of Calcutta High Court.

